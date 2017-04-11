Colleton County authorities investigating shooting; 25 bullet holes found in home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting that left 25 bullet holes inside a home Monday night.

Authorities responded to 43 Tingman Ln where a witness told investigators that while he was playing video games inside of his home, he heard about 25 shots fired and bullets entering from the front side of his mobile home as well as his car. After making sure his family was safe, we’re told he then called 911. The victim said that he was unsure why this happened.

Another witness told investigators that he heard numerous shot fired and immediately called 911 as well.

Authorities found approximately 25 bullet holes in the front side of the mobile home and four bullet holes inside a 2001 Kia Optima.

If you have any information, call your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.