Charleston County Mosquito Control aerial operations notification

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Some potentially bad news for those ecosystem essential blood suckers, as the Charleston County Mosquito Control may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the County of Charleston beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2017 through April 17, 2017.

These operations will be conducted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

These operations target sites with standing water in open spaces, but will require flight over populated areas.

For more information you can contact:

Charleston County Mosquito Control

4370 Azalea Drive

North Charleston, SC 29405

Telephone: 843.202.7880

Fax: 843.202.7893

