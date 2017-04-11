18-wheeler stuck in ditch in West Ashley

Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler in West Ashley Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidate Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the location at Savannah Highway and Main Road on April 11 at 2:59 a.m.

The truck driver told News 2’s Colby Thelen that the incident happened after car pulled out in front of him. He says the last he saw the car driver was in the ambulance.

We’ll provide updates when they become available.

 

