18-wheeler stuck in ditch in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler in West Ashley Tuesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidate Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the location at Savannah Highway and Main Road on April 11 at 2:59 a.m.

The truck driver told News 2’s Colby Thelen that the incident happened after car pulled out in front of him. He says the last he saw the car driver was in the ambulance.

Truck driver tells me it happened after car pulled out in front of him. He says the last he saw the car driver was in the ambulance. — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) April 11, 2017

We’ll provide updates when they become available.

18 wheeler being towed from ditch on Savannah highway @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/EHiBFE6HIX — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) April 11, 2017

DRIVE TIME ALERT: Main Road blocked at Hwy 17 by a semi in a ditch. WATCH VIDEO on how to get around the area. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/aGxqlOGX5o — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) April 11, 2017

