18-wheeler stuck in ditch in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler in West Ashley Tuesday morning.
According to the Charleston County Consolidate Dispatch, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the location at Savannah Highway and Main Road on April 11 at 2:59 a.m.
The truck driver told News 2’s Colby Thelen that the incident happened after car pulled out in front of him. He says the last he saw the car driver was in the ambulance.
We’ll provide updates when they become available.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.
Drive Time Traffic
Authorities responding to crash involving 18-wheeler
Authorities responding to crash involving 18-wheeler x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges