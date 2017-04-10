MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A rollover accident forced parts of Houston Northcutt closed Monday morning.
According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Mount Please Police and Fire, as well as Charleston County EMS, responded to the incident in front of Whole Foods on April 10 at 9:48 a.m.
Houston Northcutt Blvd, in front of Moe’s restaurant, was closed for a short time. Is has since reopened.
Rollover accident forces Mount Pleasant street closed
