News 2 I-Team: Berkeley County School District dealing with paycheck glitch

Berkeley County School District employees may soon be alerted to issues with their paychecks. An investigation into a health benefits and payroll glitch is in the early stages at the school district, according to a spokesperson.

The News 2 I-Team learned a glitch in the health insurance program didn’t take out enough in some employees’ paychecks to cover health insurance premiums each month. Some employees paid too much.

Monday a spokesperson for the district told the I-Team during open enrollment and new hire enrollment not all the health benefit information was being updated between the state system and the county system. That means some employees haven’t been paying their part for health insurance, and the district will be collecting on it.

For example, an employee on an employee only health plan paid roughly $98 per month. The district found in some cases when a plan was updated, to add a spouse for example, the employee contribution wasn’t updated to reflect the $253 monthly premium.

Right now there’s not a clear number of people impacted. Last week, the first round of notifications were sent out to employees.

The HR director for the BCSD told the I-Team the school district is going through each of the 4,400 employees to see who’s impacted. The district is also in the process of updating to a new system.

The glitch was found when an audit of SC Public Employee Benefit Authority and the school district uncovered numbers didn’t match.

The district isn’t releasing how short they are on the monthly premiums, but added the district has been paying their portion of the benefits for employees.

There’s a chance the district could owe you money, if you’ve been paying too much.

To be proactive, compare your paycheck with what the HR department outlined in their health insurance information packages sent in December.

If there is an issue with what you owe, you will get a personal message from the district and options on how to repay those premiums.