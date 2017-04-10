Man pulled from United Airways plane in Chicago

A man traveling on United Airlines from Chicago to Louisville was removed by force when the flight was oversold. Videos posted on social media show an Asian man, claiming to be a doctor, being physically removed from flight 3411 Sunday night.

According to WHAS11, the flight from Chicago destined to Louisville was oversold and several passengers were chosen at random to be bumped from the flight.

Passenger Jayse Anspach tweeted video of the incident. He said security pulled the doctor from his chair after he refused to leave the plane.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

As security pulled the man from his seat, the doctor’s face was slammed against an arm rest and he was dragged out.

@WHAS11 It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported the man was able to return to the plane and received medical attention for a bloody face and being seemingly disoriented. The flight was delayed for about two hours.

There has been no word from United Airlines about the incident other than a tweet that stated, “one customer refused to leave voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.”

@USAnonymous Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017