Lock Your Login Down: Free cyber security awareness event

The SC Cyber’s Lock Down Your Login cyber security awareness event will be held, Monday April 10 at 1 p.m. at Trident Tech College, 7000 Rivers Ave. Building. 920, Room 791, North Charleston, SC 29406

Join the SC Cyber and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) for their free workshop where industry experts will be on hand to teach why cybersecurity matters.

The days schedule of events:

1 p.m. Refreshments/Meet & Greet

1:30 p.m. Representative Katie Arrington

2 p.m. Online Safety Demonstration

2:30 p.m. Panel Discussion

4:30 BONUS: Ask the Hacker with Chris O’Rourke

Featured guests include:

Katie Arrington- South Carolina House of Representatives

Paul Ihme- Co-founder and President of Soteria Consulting, former US Air Force & NSA

Cindy Liebes- Regional Director, Federal Trade Commission

Tab Clardy- Supervisory Special Agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation

David Furr- Cybersecurity Attorney

Kristin Judge- Director of Government Affairs, National Cyber Security Alliance

Register online: http://sccyber.site-ym.com/event/LDYL-Charleston