Columbia mayor names part of street after Dawn Staley

By Published: Updated:
Dawn Staley
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts down the net as she and the team celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina national championship coach Dawn Staley will now have part of a downstreet named after her.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced the move Sunday during a parade to honor Staley’s NCAA Tournament champions. Thousands were on hand to celebrate a week after the Gamecocks defeated Mississippi State 67-55 to win the program’s first national title.

Benjamin says a block right near the Gamecocks home arena will be renamed “Dawn Staley Way.”

Staley has been South Carolina’s women’s basketball coach for nine years. She won four straight Southeastern Conference regular-season titles and three consecutive SEC Tournament crowns before capturing the national title. She was recently named coach of the U.S. women’s basketball national team expected to play in the 2020 Olympics.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s