Coast Guard: 3 boaters rescued near Charleston bridge

By Published:
Credit: US Coast Guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Three boaters were rescued near Charleston’s Ravenel Bridge after they struck a dredge.

A Coast Guard news release on Sunday says it received notification of the accident early Sunday after midnight.

The boat had struck the dredge and ejected two boaters into the water.

The Coast Guard recovered one boater who was sitting on top of the dredge, and a sheriff’s marine crew recovered the other two boaters.

The three were transported to the Charleston Maritime Center where they were met by emergency medical personnel.

