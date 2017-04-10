BI-LO to hold job fair on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — BI-LO is holding a job fair to fill various part-time and full-time positions Monday afternoon.

The event will take place on April 10 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Johns Island’s BI-LO on Maybank Highway.



Positions available includes positions in deli/bakery, grocery, produce and customer service. The company is hoping to fill jobs in the Johns Island and Edisto Island stores.

You are encouraged to apply online http://jobs.segrocers.com/ and/or visit the stores customer service desk for additional information.