Hill Finklea Detention Center Deputy arrested and fired

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.— On Friday, April 7, agents with SLED arrested Detention Deputy Christopher Carey for misconduct in office and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

On March 31, 2017, Sheriff Lewis was approached by a member of the community regarding a potential issue with a detention deputy bringing contraband into the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

Due to the nature of this situation, the State Law Enforcement Division was contacted and requested to investigate.

Christopher Carey was immediately terminated from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey had been with the detention center for approximately 13 months.

Carey was housed at the Charleston County Jail pending his bond hearing.

“Upon learning of the possibility of this misconduct, I contacted SLED and requested their assistance. Misconduct of any type will not be tolerated by me – not only will the employee be fired, they will criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank SLED for their assistance with this investigation,” Sheriff Lewis stated.