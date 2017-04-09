ShapeUp Charleston offering free group fitness classes in April

O2 Fitness and the City of Charleston are teaming up to offer free group fitness classes in the month of April in an initiative called “ShapeUp Charleston”. Classes are offered from 6-7:30PM every Monday and Wednesday in April at McMahon Park (at the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Moultrie Street). Pre-registration is not required and instructors can accommodate all skill levels.

April 3 Les Mills BodyCombat: Release your inner warrior- high energy martial arts inspired that is totally non-contact. Develop coordination and release stress. Punch and kick your way to fitness.

April 5 WERQ: Wildly addictive cardio dance workout based on the hottest pop and hip hop music

April 10 Les Mills BodyFlow: Embrace parts of yoga, tai-chi and pilates- a relaxing class that builds strength and improves flexibility

April 12 WERQ

April 17 WERQ

April 19 HIIT Interval Training: muscle building and fat burning

April 24 Les Mills BodyCombat

April 26 Les Mills BodyFlow