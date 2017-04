The Moncks Corner Farmers Market officially opened for the season on April 6th, and now it’s open on Thursdays from 3-7PM at the Market Pavilion at the Regional Recreation Complex (418 E Main Street Moncks Corner, SC). One of the vendors from that market, Jessie Newport, owns Newport’s Naturals. It’s a small business which makes body care products like soaps, bath bombs, and lotions. Check out the video clip above.

