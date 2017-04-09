Man arrested following standoff with law enforcement in Georgetown

Early Sunday morning, the Georgetown Police Department responded to a shooting on Prince Street. Authorities say a man, 38-year-old Donnel Washington, fired several shots into a home and a car. Law enforcement found Washington at the Bayview Motel in Maryville where he had barricaded himself inside the room. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department SWAT Team were called to the scene. The incident was peacefully resolved by 8AM.

Washington is charged with Obstruction of Justice, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.