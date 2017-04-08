Save More Kids charity concert Sunday

Published:

The Save More Kids organization is holding a charity concert at Prohibition (547 King Street) on Sunday, April 9 from 4PM-8PM. The funds raised at the concert will support their orphanage home and Save More Kids impact projects in Liberia. The funds will be used during a humanitarian trip in May to bring supplies to the orphanage home and plant rubber trees in the community to contribute to the local economy in Liberia.

Local musicians performing during the concert include: The Zandrina Dunnin Project, Tommy Gielingh & Friends, Joe Frasier & Bryn Wilson, and Secrets. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. A ticket purchase includes free food, and can be found here.

