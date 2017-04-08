Instagram could help SC students win $2,000 scholarship

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Young Lawyers Division is encouraging high school students to apply for its 2nd Annual Your Big Idea Scholarship.

Here’s a look at the press release that includes all the detail:

“WHAT IS YOUR BIG IDEA? As the United States evolves, ideas about how best to pursue the ideals of democracy evolve too. You are an important part of this! You have ideas—ideas about how our government should work, ideas about the freedoms we should all enjoy, ideas about changing the world. We want to hear from YOU!

The South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division is sponsoring an Instagram Scholarship competition to encourage you to actively participate in your government. The winning participant will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

To participate, you must:

• Be a South Carolina resident.

• Be a senior attending a South Carolina high school.

• Be enrolled/plan to be enrolled in a post-secondary institution for the 2017-2018 school year.

Follow these easy steps:

• Create an Instagram video entry that explores and fully addresses one of the following questions:

1) Which Amendment to the Constitution has had the most impact on your life?

2) Which is more important to justice – liberty or equality?

3) How would you describe our federal government’s job?

4) If you had an unlimited budget to solve a problem facing our country, which problem would you choose, and how would you solve it?

You will need to:

o Post your video entry to your Instagram account.

o Use the hashtags “#SCBarYLD” and “#YourBigIdea”

o Confirm that your Instagram account is NOT set to “Private” or we will not be able to see your entry.

o Complete the Application Form at http://www.scbar.org/yourbigidea and email it to icivics4you@scbar.org.

o Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, March 1, 2017, through Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Follow the official YOUR BIG IDEA scholarship updates on the SC Bar YLD’s social media websites.

• Instagram: SCBarYLD

• Facebook: facebook.com/scbaryld

• Twitter: @SCBarYLD

Judging Criteria: Your video entry will be evaluated for original thought, substantive answer to one of the topics provided, and creative presentation.

Please visit http://www.scbar.org/yourbigidea for more information and to review the Competition Rules and Regulations.”