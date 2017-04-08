2 charged with murder of 4 prison inmates

SLED has charged two men with the deaths of four inmates in a South Carolina prison. 35-year-old Denver Simmons and 25-year-old Jacob Philip each face four counts of murder. Corrections officials say the four men were found dead in a down at Kirkland Correctional Institution, a maximum security federal prison in Columbia.

According to an affidavit, Simmons confessed that he and Philip murdered the inmates. It says they lured the inmates into the cell where they were strangled and beaten with a broomstick. Some of the attacks were caught on camera.

The inmates have been identified as John King, Jason Kelley, William Scruggs, and Jimmy Ham. King, Kelley, and Scruggs were all arrested in the upstate, and Ham was arrested in the Midlands on assault, grand larceny and burglary charges.