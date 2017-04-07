U.S. man on missionary trip sacrifices his life for drowning child

WARREN, OH (WKBN) – A Warren man, who survived explosions during combat in the Middle East, died doing missionary work in Indonesia while saving the life of a young boy.

Tim Adams grew up in Warren and the people who knew him said he loved life and joking around.

His brother, Lenny, described him as “very humble, very caring, and loving.”

From Warren, Tim enlisted in the Army — fighting in both Afghanistan and Iraq — where he survived three explosions.

“He was a combat engineer. His main duty was to disarm explosives and clear ways for infantry to come in,” Lenny Adams said.

Roy Mack, pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles — the church Tim attended — said Tim carried some guilt for killing people in the line of service.

“He said, ‘You know, I want to spend the rest of my life not carrying bullets to other parts of the world, but I want to carry the word of God and live out my life serving Christ this way.’”

In January, then 35 years old, Tim signed on to be a missionary intern through Grace Fellowship Church in Niles and Liberty University.

That’s what placed him in Indonesia on March 5. He was swimming off a beach with some children when the water quickly rose above their heads.

“He stayed out to get the kids in and he sacrificed himself for a 6-year-old,” Lenny said.

The boy’s name is Daniel, the son of one of the missionaries.

“In fact, Daniel still had Tim’s hat in his hand. He had put him up on his shoulders to keep him from going under and I mean, literally, just gave his life to make sure that little boy had a life to go to,” Pastor Mack said.

Lenny was not surprised his brother died saving a life. He said that was just Tim.

The missionary told Pastor Mack that Tim decided to dedicate his life to kids, possibly by working in an orphanage.

The funeral service for Tim Adams will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church. It will be done with full military honors.