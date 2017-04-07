CHARLESTON, S.C.— Traffic Alert: Daytime and Nighttime Lane Closure for the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project

Charleston County Government announces that nighttime lane closures will occur April 9 through April 14, and a daytime lane closure on Camp Road will occur between April 11 and April 13. Crews will be installing stormwater pipe, curbs, driveways, and moving utilities. There will be flagmen directing traffic during the work. This is part of the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project. All work is weather permitting.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic.

April 9 – 14: Nighttime lane closures will occur on Camp Road, Folly Road, and Eugene Gibbs Street Sunday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

April 11 – 13: A daytime lane closure will occur on segments of Camp Road between Folly Road and Oyster Point Row for one day on either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The closures will only occur on the segments of road where work is being done that day.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

Drivers will have access to businesses and residential properties along Folly Road and Camp Road at all times.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic under flagging operations.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

The Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project on James Island involves improvements to Folly Road from about 1,000 feet south of Camp Road to the intersection with Eugene Gibbs Street and Rivers Point Row, and improvements to Camp Road from West Madison Avenue to Oyster Point Row. Improvements will relieve traffic congestion and localized flooding by adding turn lanes and upsizing drainage pipes. Bike lanes and sidewalks will also be added.

Visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects.

Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.