Soldiers’ Angels to provide food to more than 200 veterans, families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Soldiers’ Angels will host a Mobile Food Distribution for homeless, at-risk, and low-income veterans from the Charleston area on Friday, April 7.

Through its partnerships with The Citadel and the Low Country Food Bank, Soldiers’ Angels will distribute food to more than 200 Veteran families as a part of Soldiers’ Angels Hunger Relief Program.

The event will take place from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Johnson Hagood Stadium parking lot on Hagood Avenue in downtown Charleston.

If interested, you must sign up via this link: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/charlestonmfd

The nonprofit provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population.