Soldiers’ Angels to provide food to more than 200 veterans, families

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009 file photo, U.S. Marines patrol the Nawa district, Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. A psychological wound known as moral injury is gaining attention in the aftermath of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, with veterans now being treated for these injuries to the soul  even as medical experts debate whether moral injury is a condition unto itself or a subset of post-traumatic stress disorder. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Soldiers’ Angels will host a Mobile Food Distribution for homeless, at-risk, and low-income veterans from the Charleston area on Friday, April 7.

Through its partnerships with The Citadel and the Low Country Food Bank, Soldiers’ Angels will distribute food to more than 200 Veteran families as a part of Soldiers’ Angels Hunger Relief Program.

The event will take place from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Johnson Hagood Stadium parking lot on Hagood Avenue in downtown Charleston.

If interested, you must sign up via this link: https://soldiersangels.formstack.com/forms/charlestonmfd

The nonprofit provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s