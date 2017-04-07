Senate budget plan provides less for K-12 school upgrades

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate’s budget plan cuts in half what the House proposed spending to upgrade K-12 schools but would send more money to colleges.

The Senate passed its roughly $8 billion spending plan for state taxes Thursday.

The State newspaper reports the budget would distribute $46 million to high-poverty districts to help refurbish dilapidated schools. The House plan passed last month would provide $100 million.

Legislators are under court order to improve opportunities for students in poor, rural districts. Issues cited in the state Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling included decrepit buildings.

The Senate plan provides public colleges an additional $16 million. The House version gave colleges no new funding.

Other differences include $14 million the Senate allots for new school buses – $5 million more than the House.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s