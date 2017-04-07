Senate budget plan provides less for K-12 school upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Senate’s budget plan cuts in half what the House proposed spending to upgrade K-12 schools but would send more money to colleges.

The Senate passed its roughly $8 billion spending plan for state taxes Thursday.

The State newspaper reports the budget would distribute $46 million to high-poverty districts to help refurbish dilapidated schools. The House plan passed last month would provide $100 million.

Legislators are under court order to improve opportunities for students in poor, rural districts. Issues cited in the state Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling included decrepit buildings.

The Senate plan provides public colleges an additional $16 million. The House version gave colleges no new funding.

Other differences include $14 million the Senate allots for new school buses – $5 million more than the House.