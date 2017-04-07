Pour a Pint! Thursday is National Beer Day

(WCBD) — Thursday, April 7 is National Beer Day and that makes Wednesday, April 6 New Beer’s Eve!

There’s actually a historical significance to April 7th being National Beer Day. It is the celebration of when beer became legal in the United States. When Franklin Roosevelt signed the legislation he said “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” On that day in 1933, 1.5 million barrels of beer were consumed, inspiring the holiday.

The hashtag #NationalBeerDay is trending online and pictures have already started showing up on instagram. So, when you’re off celebrating, responsibly of course, be sure to hashtag your posts to join your fellow beer lovers.

If you want to go a step further, there’s an app for that. Download the Untappd app. Untappd is like yelp or foursquare for beer. You can explore nearby bars, share what and where you’re drinking, learn about new brews and unlock badges. There’s even a National Beer Day badge that you can download when you check in on this holiday.

Don’t forget… Drink responsibly and always have a designated driver. If you’re sharing your celebration online, remember to post responsibly as well.