Military re-enactments now underway at Legare Farms

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The 13th annual Battle of Charleston re-enactment is underway on Johns Island.

On Legare Farms from April 7-9, you can experience a living military timeline featuring pirates, revolutionary war, civil war, WWI, WWII, the Korean conflict, and Vietnam living history and skirmishes.

Admission is $10 per day for those 12 and older, children 5-11 are $5 per day, and children less than 5 get in for free. Tickets may be purchased online at Legare Farms

For more information, click here: http://battleofchas.com/