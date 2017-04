Related Coverage Arrest made in Waters Edge Apartments homicide

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been sentenced to life following a fatal shooting that took place in November 2015.

Christian Himes, 22, was found guilty of murder in the shooting death of David Scott Ham, 36, at Waters Edge Apartments on November 1, 2015.

He was sentenced to life in prison following a four-day trial in Dorchester County General Sessions Court.

Following the shooting, medics transported Ham to a local hospital where he later died from the gunshot wounds.