Ivy League Quads: Boys get accepted into elite colleges

It’s a quadruple blessing.
Four Liberty Township, Ohio brothers, Nigel, Zach, Aaron, and Nick Wade, known as the “Wade Quads” are now being called, the “Ivy League Quads” now that they have all been accepted to two top elite colleges in the country.
“I was just stunned,” Nigel said. “I was speechless because I didn’t think, I couldn’t believe that it was actually happening and I actually got in.”
The 18-year-olds were in track practice the moment they received acceptance emails from Yale and Harvard University. When their parents got the word they had been accepted, they were overwhelmed.
“I was at work like always when they texted us with the news and then I was home, like, when the last one came in, you know,” said their mother Kim Wade. “And I remember I think reading that, “Oh, my goodness. All of them, you know, got in?”