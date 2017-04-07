Folly Beach Sea & Sand Festival scheduled for April 7, 8

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The 27th Annual Sea & Sand Festival will take place on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. More than 85 local art and food vendors are expected throughout Folly River Park and Center Street.

The event kicks off Friday, April 7 with the 4th Annual Miss Sea & Sand Pageant in the Folly River Park at 7 p.m. Winners in various age groups will have the opportunity to wear their crowns and sashes during the Sea & Sand Festival, and may also volunteer to appear at all of Folly’s fun events throughout the year.

The festivities continue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 with a celebration of Folly art and food that stretches up Center Street, from Huron to Ashley, with even more vendors in Folly River Park. The giant kids’ activities zone features a four-station bungee jump trampoline, carnival games, face-painting & more. Other attractions include a mechanical bull, corn hole, silent auction, book signing and 6 live bands.

Festival entry is $5; children 10 and under are free.

Sea & Sand strictly prohibits all pets, coolers and outside food or beverages. All bags will be checked at the festival entrance and prohibited items and other items deemed inappropriate may be confiscated and may result in denial of access into the event.