Fans could tout their team’s championship on license plates

By Published:
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds up the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after their win over Mississippi State in the final of the NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina drivers could soon buy a license plate to brag about the national college championship of their choice.

The Senate approved legislation Thursday creating a license plate recognizing the University of South Carolina women’s NCAA basketball championship.

The proposal directs the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue “University of South Carolina 2017 Women’s Basketball National Champions” license plates. The Lady Gamecocks won their first national championship Sunday with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State.

Legislation signed last month created a license plate recognizing Clemson’s victory over Alabama in January to win the national college football title.

A bill creating a plate touting Coastal Carolina’s College World Series win last June is on Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

All three license plates would be available for an additional $70 fee.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s