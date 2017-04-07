Fans could tout their team’s championship on license plates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina drivers could soon buy a license plate to brag about the national college championship of their choice.

The Senate approved legislation Thursday creating a license plate recognizing the University of South Carolina women’s NCAA basketball championship.

The proposal directs the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue “University of South Carolina 2017 Women’s Basketball National Champions” license plates. The Lady Gamecocks won their first national championship Sunday with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State.

Legislation signed last month created a license plate recognizing Clemson’s victory over Alabama in January to win the national college football title.

A bill creating a plate touting Coastal Carolina’s College World Series win last June is on Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

All three license plates would be available for an additional $70 fee.