City asking for suggestions on West Ashley revitalization “Master Plan”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) .— The city of Charleston is kicking off the planning process for the West Ashley master plan with several public input and engagement opportunities. The process, referred to as “Plan West Ashley,” is being led by Dover Kohl, the planning consultant hired by city council earlier this year to develop the master plan.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “I’d like to personally invite all West Ashley residents and business owners to come share their ideas for the future of West Ashley. These public input sessions are critical to the successful development of the master plan, and I hope all of our West Ashley citizens will be able to attend and make their voices heard.”

Plan West Ashley will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of West Ashley’s streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces. The Plan will set broad policies and identify specific actions aimed to enhance quality of life and protect the area’s historic, cultural and natural environment.

Community participation will be critical to shaping the vision. The first opportunities for community input have been scheduled (view flyer). In the coming weeks, the following community workshops and week-long open planning studio are scheduled:

Community Input Sessions

Mon., April 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

John Wesley United Methodist Church Gym, 626 Savannah Hwy.

Tues., April 25, 6 to 9 p.m.

West Ashley Middle School Cafeteria, 1776 William Kennerty Dr.

Sat., May 6, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bees Landing Recreational Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

Sat., May 6, 2 to 5 p.m.

West Ashley High School Cafeteria, 4060 W Wildcat Blvd.

Open Planning Studio

Citizens can drop-in anytime during the “Open Studio,” where the planning team will integrate the ideas and input received. The studio will be set up Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 in the Citadel Mall center court, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. The hours are Monday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, community events will be held during the open studio (details, dates and times).

Work-in-progress and Feedback Session

All of the work to date will be presented. Citizens can attend this session and tell the planning team if the draft ideas are on the right track. This session will take place at the Citadel Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (near center court), Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Also, a project website, www.planwestashley.com, has been created to supplement in-person meetings by providing background information, project updates and an additional way for citizens to interact with neighbors and share their thoughts.

The resulting plan will integrate all of the feedback and information gathered to define goals, objectives and specific strategies to achieve the vision for West Ashley.