Charles Pinckney Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Pinckney Elementary with our Cool School award.

Pinckney Elementary is our Cool School of the week. Pinckney is a National Blue Ribbon School and has maintained an Excellent rating for 12 years in a row.

A third grade class started Project O.N.E.E. students walk over to Laurel Hill twice a month and serve as big buddies to students with special needs.

Breakout EDU brings escape rooms to the classroom, and helps to strengthen problem solving and critical thinking skills.

Congratulations to the Pinckney Pirates!

