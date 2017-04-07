Authorities: Georgia police officer shot man several times

Published:
Credit: 11 Alive

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a police officer in Atlanta shot a man several times, wounding him.

In a news release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Fulton County police officer responded to a report of a fight at an apartment complex in Atlanta on Thursday night.

The agency says the man ignored commands from police and an officer fired his weapon at some point, striking the man several times. The agency says it has learned that the wounded man didn’t live at the apartment complex and attacked a resident, who did not know the man.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The GBI says it’s reviewing the shooting at the Fulton County Police Department’s request.

