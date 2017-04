SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating after surveillance video captured two people tampering with motor vehicles.

No information surrounding the incident has been released by authorities. We are working to learn more from Summerville PD.

If you recognize these suspects and/or purchased any items from them, contact the department at 843-851-4100 or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.