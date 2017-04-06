Woman waives right to a speedy trial in case of kidnapped Florida baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — A South Carolina woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital and raising the child waived her right to a speedy trial.

Gloria Bolden Williams, 51, was back in court Wednesday, April 5.

Authorities say Williams stole a newborn baby from a Jacksonville hospital shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro, South Carolina, under the name of Alexis Manigo.

Williams been in jail since her January 13 arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.