To make everyone’s day a little brighter, teen papers high school bathroom with positive signs

For many high school girls, the bathroom can be a refuge to breezily escape the day’s pressures.

Just as often, though, the bathroom is a place where teens can be awfully self-critical. Sabrina Astle is looking to change that.

Astle, 17, spearheaded a project to spread positivity at Laguna Hills High School in Southern California, papering her high school bathroom with around 30 colorful signs with affirmations like “You are beautiful,” “You are smart,” and “You are doing better than you think.”

She hung them on the stalls and above the sinks in place of mirrors, which are absent in the girl’s room.

“It just reminds everyone that they are important and special in their own way, and that they shouldn’t feel like they are less than anyone because of what they see as a flaw,” the junior told TODAY, noting she chose the bathroom because she knew it would get the most foot traffic.

She noted how teen girls in particular often struggle with image, identity and trying to find themselves.

Astle, who also started a “Kindness Club” at her school, began making the signs long before they went up because she knew she wanted to spread more positivity on campus in some way.

When the school held a weeklong event at the end of March to bring students together — including a day asking, “What if we showed more love?” — Astle found the perfect opportunity to hang the signs.