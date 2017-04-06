Thursday road closures due to severe weather

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Traffic incidents and road closures you need to know about following severe weather in the Lowcountry:

Charleston Ashley Avenue – from Calhoun Street to Bennett Street
Ashley Ave – from Tradd to Broad
Ashley River Road near Sam Rittenberg
Barre Street – from Montagu Street to Beaufain Street
Bennett Street – from Barre Street to Ashley Street
Wentworth Street at Mary Street

City of Charleston interactive road closure map

DRIVE TIME TRAFFIC

