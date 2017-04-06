Thursday closings, cancellations, delays due to severe weather

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here is a look at the current school district schedule changes for Thursday following forecasted severe weather:

Charleston Normal Operations
Berkeley Normal Operations
Dorchester 2 Normal Operations
Dorchester 4 Normal Operations
Colleton Normal Operations
Georgetown Normal Operations
Williamsburg Delayed Opening
2-hour delay for students on April 6. Staff will report at 9 a.m.
Orangeburg 3 Dismissal at 11 a.m.
Orangeburg 4 Dismissal at 11 a.m.
Orangeburg 5 Dismissal at 11 a.m.
Clarendon 1, 2, & 3 Normal Operations

