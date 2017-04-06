Thursday closings, cancellations, delays due to severe weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here is a look at the current school district schedule changes for Thursday following forecasted severe weather:
|Charleston
|Normal Operations
|Berkeley
|Normal Operations
|Dorchester 2
|Normal Operations
|Dorchester 4
|Normal Operations
|Colleton
|Normal Operations
|Georgetown
|Normal Operations
|Williamsburg
|Delayed Opening
2-hour delay for students on April 6. Staff will report at 9 a.m.
|Orangeburg 3
|Dismissal at 11 a.m.
|Orangeburg 4
|Dismissal at 11 a.m.
|Orangeburg 5
|Dismissal at 11 a.m.
|Clarendon 1, 2, & 3
|Normal Operations