Spoleto Festival USA will offer a 20-percent discount at a special two-day Locals Weekend event

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Spoleto Festival USA will offer a 20-percent discount on a wide variety of 2017 Festival performances during a special two-day Locals Weekend event this Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9. Tickets will be available in person at Spoleto Festival USA offices, 14 George Street, on both days from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can also claim the special savings by using a promotional code online anytime on Saturday and Sunday at spoletousa.org.

Additionally, Spoleto Festival USA will have an information tent at Second Sunday on King Street on Sunday, April 9, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm (on the corner of King and George streets) with staff available to answer questions and provide programming recommendations. While tickets cannot be purchased at the tent, the public is welcome to walk a short distance to Festival offices at 14 George Street to take advantage of the offerings. This weekend event will be the final opportunity for Charleston locals to save on ticket purchases this season. Performances include some of the most exciting jazz, theater, dance, and chamber music concerts the Festival will present this year; a full list can be found here.

Visitors to Festival offices will also have the opportunity to be among the first to purchase an official 2017 Spoleto Festival USA poster. The poster will be unveiled on Thursday, April 6, at 11:00am at 14 George Street. Members of the press are invited to attend this open-to-the-public event. Festival General Director Nigel Redden will provide remarks about the design, and light refreshments will be offered. Posters will be available for $35.

Outside of this weekend’s event, the public can purchase Spoleto Festival USA tickets by visiting spoletousa.org anytime or by calling the Festival box office at 843.579.3100 from 10:00am to 6:00pm, Monday through Saturday. Tickets will also be available at a box office within the Charleston Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun Street) beginning May 1: Monday through Sunday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday, June 11, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

The 41st season of Spoleto Festival USA takes place May 26 to June 11 in 12 venues throughout Charleston, South Carolina. The full 2017 program, including more than 160 ticketed events, and a full season calendar can be found at spoletousa.org.