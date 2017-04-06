2nd line of storms rolling through Carolinas

NORTH/SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD/AP) – Another line of severe storms is rolling through the Carolinas after a day of weather that produced snow, hail and heavy rains in some places. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH could bring down trees and cause sporadic power outages through the day.  Highs will be near 70.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for many counties in central South Carolina early Thursday morning. High wind warnings were in effect in the mountains of North Carolina.

A special marine warning was issued for much of the South Carolina coast, warning residents and boaters of waterspouts that can overturn boats and produce dangerously high waves.

An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.

Just before 6 a.m., the National Weather Service cancelled a severe thunderstorm watch for Fairfield, Lexington, and Richland counties. This includes the cities of Cayce, Columbia, Lexington, Oak Grove, Red Bank, Seven Oaks, West Columbia, Winnsboro, and Winnsboro Mills.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 7 a.m. for Kershaw and Lancaster counties. This includes the cities of Camden, Elgin, Lancaster, Lancaster Mill, and Lugoff.

Meteorologist Josh Marthers says wind speeds will die down a bit tonight and Friday but a gusty breeze is still expected.  Tonight’s lows will be in the mid-40s with highs only in the upper 60s for Friday.

Sunshine is expected this weekend with highs near 70 Saturday and approaching 75 Sunday.

Tranquil weather conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs in the mid 70s Monday, warming to near 80 by Wednesday.

Charleston, SC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
63° F
precip:
60%
8am
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
64° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
