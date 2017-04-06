2nd line of storms rolling through Carolinas

NORTH/SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD/AP) – Another line of severe storms is rolling through the Carolinas after a day of weather that produced snow, hail and heavy rains in some places. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH could bring down trees and cause sporadic power outages through the day. Highs will be near 70.

Wind damage/iso. tornadoes could accompany those storms very late tonight through tomorrow morning. #chswx @WCBD pic.twitter.com/mG2LyMw0VZ — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 6, 2017

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for many counties in central South Carolina early Thursday morning. High wind warnings were in effect in the mountains of North Carolina.

Thunderstorms with lots of lightning/heavy rain continue to develop & will hang around for a few hours. #chswx pic.twitter.com/ZL9WUEcOxo — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 6, 2017

A special marine warning was issued for much of the South Carolina coast, warning residents and boaters of waterspouts that can overturn boats and produce dangerously high waves.

An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.

Just before 6 a.m., the National Weather Service cancelled a severe thunderstorm watch for Fairfield, Lexington, and Richland counties. This includes the cities of Cayce, Columbia, Lexington, Oak Grove, Red Bank, Seven Oaks, West Columbia, Winnsboro, and Winnsboro Mills.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect until 7 a.m. for Kershaw and Lancaster counties. This includes the cities of Camden, Elgin, Lancaster, Lancaster Mill, and Lugoff.

Final band of showers and storms moving in around 6 AM, moving out by 9 AM. Gusty winds in its wake. #chswx @wcbd pic.twitter.com/qoPCtMGy6D — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) April 6, 2017

Meteorologist Josh Marthers says wind speeds will die down a bit tonight and Friday but a gusty breeze is still expected. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid-40s with highs only in the upper 60s for Friday.

Sunshine is expected this weekend with highs near 70 Saturday and approaching 75 Sunday.

Tranquil weather conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week with highs in the mid 70s Monday, warming to near 80 by Wednesday.

Charleston, SC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 60% 63 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 7-Day Inland 7-Day Beach Charleston Hourly