Officer involved shooting in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) —The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Charleston City Police Department are investigating an officer involved shooting.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a “drug deal gone bad” at 288-B King Street at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They say the person who arranged the drug deal was robbed. That person then called dispatch to report the armed robbery. They also provided a description of the suspect.

Officers were canvassing the area on John St. and Elizabeth St. when they saw a male matching the description of the suspect. Police say he was standing next a car that was running.

One of the officers told the driver to turn off the ignition. Reports say the driver accelerated towards the other assisting officers. One officer then fired his weapon at the car.

The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

There are no known reported injuries.

Officer Cory Broadwater has been identified as the officer who fired his weapon. He has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation takes place. Police Chief Greg Mullen says that is standard protocol.

SLED is on scene and is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.