North Carolina health officials report 15 more flu deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Health officials in North Carolina say 15 more people died from the flu in the past week.

The latest report from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday matches the total from the week ending Feb. 18, and is almost double the eight deaths which were reported last week. It’s also the seventh time in eight weeks that at least 10 people died from the flu in the state.

Also, the report said there was a slight decline in instances of the flu in the state during the week.

For the season, the death toll from the flu is at 156. Last year, 59 people died from the flu in North Carolina.