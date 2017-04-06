Murrells Inlet fire under investigation

By Published:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in Murrells Inlet Wednesday night.

Firefighters with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue were sent to a home on Devonshire Lane around 10 p.m. on April 5. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the home, according to Assistant Chief JR Haney.

We’re told everyone who lived in the home got out before crews arrived. There’s no word on any injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire, and Midway Fire Rescue provided mutual aid.

