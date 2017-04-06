Lowcountry power outages due to severe weather

By Published: Updated:

(WCBD) –  Residents of the Carolinas were urged by the National Weather Service to keep weather radios and cell phones nearby as the second round of severe storms threatened to pound the two states overnight.

The National Weather Service said the devices would be needed to awaken people to the possibility of torrential rains and possible tornadoes before dawn Thursday.

Several homes and businesses are without power in the Lowcountry. Below are links to area power companies.  These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

Duke Energy:

Georgetown County 0
Williamsburg County 0
Clarendon County 0

Santee Cooper:

Berkeley County 0
Georgetown County 0

SCE&G:

Charleston County 22
Berkeley County 0
Dorchester County 0
Colleton County 0
Orangeburg County 0

Coastal Electric Cooperative:

Dorchester County 0
Colleton County 0
Bamberg County 0

Berkeley Electric Cooperative:

Charleston County 0
Berkeley County 0
Dorchester County 0
Orangeburg County 0

 

Horry Electric 
Santee Electric
Pee Dee Electric
Marlboro Electric

No power?  Watch News 2 on the go

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s