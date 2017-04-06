Got Drugs? Mt Pleasant PD will take them back

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is kicking off a permanent drug take-back program Thursday morning.

Mt. P.D. along with WakeUp Carolina and CVS/pharmacy will launch the program on April 6 at 10 a.m. in the lobby of police headquarters.

“This is an important program for us to be involved in,” says Chief Carl Ritchie. “This take-back box is just one way we are helping stem the prescription pill crisis in our community and our state.”

Residents will be able to drop off any unused or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal at the police department. The take-back box is not equipped to handle liquids, syringes, aerosol cans, or inhalers.