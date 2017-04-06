Former Charleston fraternity brothers facing new charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — New details are released in the case of two former College of Charleston fraternity brothers accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year old girl at a fraternity party.

Timothy Seppi, 22, is charged with second-degree assault and battery. James Fashawn West, III, 22 is charged third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities tell News 2 the pair surrendered to Charleston Police on Thursday, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. They are scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m.

The charges stem from an incident where the pair forced a woman into a bedroom during a party hosted by the Alpha Epsilon Pi’s Chi Omicron chapter, according to an affidavit. The men locked the door, took off the victim’s clothes and forced her to take illegal drugs. The affidavit also revealed one man made her perform a sex act while the other was video recording.

Three days after the teen said she was attacked, Alpha Epsilon Pi national leaders revoked the chapter’s charter. “The international office, in consultation with College of Charleston officials, determined that the chapter was not living up to the purpose and values espoused by the organization,” College of Charleston President Glenn McConnell said in a statement. He announced a ban on alcohol at all Greek social functions.

Following the incident, Seppi was charged with first-degree and third-degree exploitation of a minor, while West was charged with engaging a child for sexual performance.

Police say new charges stem from rape kit results matching West’s DNA.