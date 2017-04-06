Firefighter rescues dog from Spartanburg Co. house fire

PAULINE, S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter from the Glenn Springs-Pauline Fire Department rescued a dog during a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

A picture captures him carrying the dog to safety, even putting a small oxygen mask on her snout to help her breathe.

Leigh Oswald’s parents home was damaged in the fire on Foster Mill Road in Pauline. When she learned of the fire and she knew her parents weren’t there, her thoughts went to their beloved dog, Kali.

“I was just in utter shock and I was so worried about Kali. I’m such an animal person that it just it tore me up to think about a tiny dog being in this house and terrified and you know, oh God,” Oswald remembered. “You can replace everything else but you can’t replace people and pets.”

Firefighters think a lightning strike could be to blame for the fire.