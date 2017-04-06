Child injured after tree falls on SC home

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) – First responders say a family was inside their home in Latta when a tree fell on the residence Wednesday evening.

Lt. John Bethea with the Latta Fire Department says crews responded to Bethea Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to Lt. Bethea, Latta Police and Dillon County EMS also responded to the location.

Officials say one young boy was transported to the hospital.

Neighbors tell News13 the family told them the boy is 4 years old and is being treated at McLeod in Florence for a fractured skull.