Charleston officers involved in shooting after almost being hit with vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston City Police Department have informed News 2, that at 3 p.m Thursday, officers responded to a reported drug deal gone bad and shots were fired.

The incident took place at 288-B King Street that ended up with a person being in fact robbed and the armed robbery was reported to Consolidated Dispatch with a description of the suspect that was given to responding officers.

Officers were already in the area in question when they saw a male matching the description of the suspect, reportedly located in a parking lot at 9 John Street standing next to a running vehicle.

One of the officers told the driver to turn off the ignition and it was at this point, the driver accelerated towards the other assisting officers causing one of the officers to discharge his service weapon at the charging car.

The vehicle as well as the suspects fled the scene and there is currently no information available of any injuries at this time.

SLED is on scene and is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.