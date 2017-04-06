Berkeley Intermediate to hold crisis simulation

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A crisis training exercise will be held at Berkeley Intermediate School on Thursday, April 6.

“Parents at Berkeley Intermediate School, as well as the surrounding community, have been notified of this simulation so that they will not be alarmed due to the increased presence of emergency personnel in and around the area on Thursday morning,” according to a news release.

We’re told these types of crisis exercises allow local law enforcement, emergency personnel, and school district personnel to practice responses, evaluate current crisis plans, and make adjustments as needed in order to protect students, save lives, and reduce injuries in the event of a real emergency.

The simulation will last only a few hours resulting in minimal disruption to the normal school day and no delay in the regular dismissal.