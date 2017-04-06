21-year-old lifeguard found dead in North Carolina pool

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 21-year-old lifeguard has been found dead at a North Carolina pool.

Lincolnton police tell local media outlets they responded to a missing person call early Thursday at a YMCA in Lincoln County, about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

There, they found the lifeguard unresponsive in the pool. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the death but say they don’t believe foul play was involved. They have not identified the woman.