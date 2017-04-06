21-year-old lifeguard found dead in North Carolina pool

By Published:

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 21-year-old lifeguard has been found dead at a North Carolina pool.

Lincolnton police tell local media outlets they responded to a missing person call early Thursday at a YMCA in Lincoln County, about 35 miles northwest of Charlotte.

There, they found the lifeguard unresponsive in the pool. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the death but say they don’t believe foul play was involved. They have not identified the woman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s