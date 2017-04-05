Woman charged with trying to run over group of SC teens

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A Sumter woman is accused of attempting to run over a group of teenagers twice over the weekend.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office tells local media outlets 49-year-old Nancy Causey Meiler was driving Saturday, crossed onto a sidewalk and tried to hit the group. Deputies say one 15-year-old was not injured. Another teen fell off his bike and broke his wrist.

Deputies say Meiler turned around and tried to strike the group again, following some of them into a parking lot.

A day later, authorities say Meiler did the same thing, although it wasn’t clear if the teens were the same.

Meiler was arrested Monday on charges of four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.