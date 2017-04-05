Summerville murder: wife and husband arrested

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Carmie Nelson, 50, of Summerville, was arrested for murder and possession of a knife during a commission of a violent crime and her husband, Daniel Nelson, 37, was arrested for accessory after the fact to murder.

Officers would discover that upon arrival, they were the directed to an address in The Pines at Gahagan subdivision, where they located a deceased person.

Lieutenant Nick Santana of the Summerville Police Department told News 2 that at approximately 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officers responded to meet with a subject who called in reference to his wife killing someone.

Through further investigation it was determined that the victim sustained multiple puncture wounds and blunt force trauma.

They are being housed at the Al Canon Detention Center and their bond hearing will be at 2PM today.

The identification of the victim has not yet been released.